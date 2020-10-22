|
|
|
RABY (Nee Sheridan)
Helen Peacefully on
Friday, October 2nd 2020
at Clarence House Care Home,
Lytham St Annes,
aged 85 years.
The dearly loved wife of Gordon Raby, devoted mum and nana.
"Helen will be sadly missed by her family and many friends."
A Service of Thanksgiving
will be held at the
Victoria Community Church, Newton Drive, Blackpool, FY3 8BY on Monday, October 26th
at 12.30 pm, followed by the Committal at Marton Cemetery, Preston Old Road, Blackpool. Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be made to Little Treasures Orphanage.
Donations and all enquiries c/o
D. Hollowell & Sons,
Devonshire Road Funeral Home,
Blackpool. Tel: 01253 355 663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 22, 2020