GLAUBITZ Helmut Horst Passed away peacefully at his home on Sunday 21st June 2020, aged 83 years.
Helmut was a much loved partner, loving dad and a cherished grandad.
He will be sadly missed by all who knew and loved him.
Please keep Helmut and his family in your thoughts on Friday 3rd July at 2:30pm when they will be celebrating his life in a private family funeral service.
The family request no flowers please. Donations in lieu may be made for Marie Curie.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons. Devonshire House Funeral Home. Tel: 355663
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 30, 2020
