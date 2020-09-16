|
|
|
WADDINGTON Herbert John
(Bert) Passed away peacefully
on September 8th, 2020
aged 88 years.
Much loved father of Andrew, grandfather of Natalie, Lauren and David and loving partner to Corrin.
'Will be very sadly missed'
Service to take place at
St Annes Parish Church on Wednesday 23rd September
at 12.30 p.m. followed by committal at Park Crematorium, Lytham.
Due to current restrictions, attendance is strictly
by invitation only.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers
if so desired, may be sent for Golden Retriever Rescue
c/o and all further enquiries to
Horsfield & Family
Funeral Directors,
Rose Court Funeral Home,
1A St David's Road North,
St Annes, FY8 2AT.
Tel: 781011
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 16, 2020