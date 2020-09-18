|
|
|
JOHNS Hilary Former owner of The North Euston Hotel, Fleetwood.
On 11th September at
her home in Lytham, with her children by her side.
Beloved wife of
the late Roger Johns,
much loved mother of
Roger and Meredith,
dear mother in law of Woody
and loving Granny of
James and Annabel.
Funeral Service at
St. Cuthbert's Parish Church, Lytham on Wednesday 23rd September at 2.30pm followed by a private cremation.
Due to current circumstances, attendance at church is by invitation only.
Family flowers only please, donations if desired may be sent
to Guide Dogs c/o the Funeral Director,
David Pope,
Lytham Funeral Service Ltd.
42 Clifton Street,
Lytham FY8 5EW
Tel. (01253) 733909
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 18, 2020