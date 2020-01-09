|
|
|
REILLY Hilary Margaret Of your charity please pray for the repose of the soul of Hilary who fortified by the Rites of Holy Mother Church, sadly on Friday December 20th 2019, aged 82 years. Cherished and beloved wife of the late Ted, devoted and loving mum of Clare and Stephen, daughter of the late Thomas and Monica Hornby, dearest grandma of Joshua, Amy, Benjamin, Daniella and Evie, loving sister of Mary, David, Monica and the late Adrian
and Freda and respected in law and friend of Mark, Kirsty, Lillian, Trevor, John and Betty.
Requiem Mass to be celebrated at St. Bernadette's Catholic Church, Devonshire Road, Blackpool
on Wednesday January 22nd at 1:30 pm, followed by the Committal at Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired to Trinity Hospice. All donations and enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire
House Funeral Home, tel: 355633.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020