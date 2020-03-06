|
BIRKS Hilda
(née Thomas) Formerly of Cleveleys.
Passed away peacefully
in Harrogate on
Tuesday 25th February 2020
aged 97 years.
Dearly beloved wife of George, much loved mum of Susan and dear mother-in-law to Russell. Hilda will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Funeral service at
Stonefall, Harrogate Crematorium on Monday March 9th at 11.40am.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if desired, to
"The Cinnamon Trust"
c/o H C Townsend & Son
Funeral Directors,
Oakfield House,
Tofts Lane,
Follifoot,
Harrogate, HG3 1DY.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 6, 2020