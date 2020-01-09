Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
11:00
St. Christopher's Church
Blackpool
Service
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
12:00
Park Crematorium
Lytham
Hilda Dabbs Notice
DABBS Hilda
(née Taylor) On 28th December in
Victoria Hospital, of Harcourt Road and latterly well looked after at Rosehaven Care Home.
Loving wife of Ted.
Mother of Hilary and Heather. Mother in Law of Richard and Christopher. Grandmother of Jonathan, Lisa, Ben, Richard,
Ed and Francesca.
Great grandmother of Nene, Sosuke, J'lia and Harvey.
Dear sister of Pat.
Family flowers only please.
Service at
St. Christopher's Church, Blackpool on
Friday 17th January 2020 at 11:00am prior to cremation at
Park Crematorium Lytham at
12 noon.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 9, 2020
