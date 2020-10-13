Home

Honor Howard

Notice Condolences

Honor Howard Notice
HOWARD Honor (Ann) Peacefully in the
Westholme Care Home, St Annes on 8th October 2020,
Honor, aged 97 years,
dearly loved wife of the late Albert, loving mother of Pauline and Stephen and dear grandmother
to Sharon.
"Will be sadly missed by her
family and friends."
R.I.P.
Service at Our Lady of the Assumption R.C. Church, Blackpool, on Thursday
22nd October 2020 at 11.00 a.m. followed by committal at
Lytham Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired, for "Dementia UK"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes,
FY8 1ND. Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 13, 2020
