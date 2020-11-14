|
|
|
REID Howard William
"Bill" On Friday, 6th November 2020,
after a short illness (covid),
Bill passed away peacefully
in Victoria Hospital,
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Susan,
beloved father of David, Peter,
their partners Cath and Kirsty
and loving grandad of Ciaran.
The funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday November 18th at 10:30am. Due to current circumstances the
funeral cortege will travel through the centre of Poulton at 10.10am - 10.15am on that date as Bill had many friends in Poulton.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
The North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and donations to
D Hollowell & Sons,
287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool
FY2 0TW. Tel: 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020