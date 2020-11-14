Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Reid
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Reid

Notice Condolences

Howard Reid Notice
REID Howard William
"Bill" On Friday, 6th November 2020,
after a short illness (covid),
Bill passed away peacefully
in Victoria Hospital,
aged 80 years.
Much loved husband of Susan,
beloved father of David, Peter,
their partners Cath and Kirsty
and loving grandad of Ciaran.
The funeral service will be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Wednesday November 18th at 10:30am. Due to current circumstances the
funeral cortege will travel through the centre of Poulton at 10.10am - 10.15am on that date as Bill had many friends in Poulton.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
The North West Air Ambulance.
All enquiries and donations to
D Hollowell & Sons,
287 Devonshire Road, Blackpool
FY2 0TW. Tel: 01253 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -