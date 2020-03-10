|
|
|
ADAMS Hugh Allan Hughie passed away suddenly
but peacefully at home on
Monday 24th February 2020,
aged 77 years.
Dearly loved and devoted
partner of Marie,
much loved dad of
Darren and Suzanne,
David and Paul
and a cherished grandad of David,
great grandad of Harry and Zach and a dear brother
of John and Jean.
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium Chapel, Blackpool on Tuesday 17th March at 11:45am.
Family flowers only please,
donations if so desired to
the British Heart Foundation.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell and Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home Tel 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 10, 2020