CLARKE Hugh Johnston
(Scaffolder HUGHIE) Peacefully at his home in Fleetwood on Tuesday 21st July 2020, Hugh, aged 78 years.
The loving husband of Flo, much loved dad of Dannielle and Mark, dearly loved step dad of Joanne and Paul and a much loved papa, brother, uncle and friend to many.
He will be very sadly missed by all who knew him.
Brethren of Rectitude Lodge of Blackpool No 4122 and Fylde Mark Lodge No 296 please take note.
Service and cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Wednesday 5th August at 11.45am. Family flowers only please. Donations if so desired may be given for Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
