Ferguson Hugh Higgins (Fergy)
B. E. M. Passed away on June 10th 2020 in Victoria Hospital Blackpool,
aged 91 years.
The devoted husband to wife Lyn, much loved dad to Julie and grand dad to Michelle and Stuart and also his extended family Babs, Sue, Karen the late Steven grand son Michael grand daughter Lisa
and great grand children.
He will be so sadly missed by his family and many friends.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on his 92nd Birthday Wednesday 24th June 2020 at 1:30 PM. Please note if possible wear something blue. Family flowers only please donations if desired maybe sent for the R. A. F. Benevolent Fund
c/o 67 Portland Place, London W1B 1AR. Enquiries to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 18, 2020