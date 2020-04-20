|
TAYLOR Ian Passed away at home on Tuesday 14th April 2020, aged 69 years. Devoted husband to Christine, much loved dad to Debbie, Susan, Melanie and Amanda, cherished grandad and great grandad, also a loving brother and father-in-law. Ian will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends.
A graveside service will take place at Fleetwood Cemetery on
Monday 27th April at 1.00pm.
Flowers and all enquiries to J P Dell Funeral Directors, 168 Poulton Road, Fleetwood Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 20, 2020