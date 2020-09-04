Home

Ian Thistleton Notice
THISTLETON Ian On Monday 31st August 2020, suddenly but peacefully whilst
at his home in Thornton,
Ian passed away, aged 72 years.
Ian will be sadly missed by his brother Ken and sisters
Joyce and Mabel and their
respective families.
A private family funeral
service will take place.
Family flowers only please,
donations in lieu if so desired sent
directly to a .
All enquiries please to J T Byrne
Funeral Directors, 85 Victoria
Road East, Thornton-Cleveleys.
FY5 5BU. Tel: 01253 863022.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Sept. 4, 2020
