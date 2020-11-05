Home

Ian Wood

Ian Wood Notice
WOOD (Ian) On Monday 26th October 2020,
peacefully whilst in the care of Preston Royal Hospital, Ian
passed away aged 70 years.
Beloved husband of Linda,
dear brother to Keith, Carol, Christine, and the late Allan.
A much loved son-in-law,
uncle and great uncle.
Ian will be sadly missed by
his family and friends.
A private family funeral
service will take place.

All enquiries please to
J T Byrne Funeral Directors,
85 Victoria Road East,
Thornton-Cleveleys FY5 5BU
Tel: 01253 863022
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 5, 2020
