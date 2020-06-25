|
CARDWELL Irene
(née Harrison) Passed away peacefully in the excellent care of
Honeysuckle House Care Home on
Wednesday 17th June 2020,
aged 96 years.
The loving wife of the late
Thomas Cardwell,
dearly loved Mum of Ann and Tom, wonderful Nanna of Brendan, Katie, Rachel, Gemma and Megan and proud and loving Great Nanna of Emily, Thomas, Joseph, Isaac, Esme, Finley and Charlotte.
Irene will be dearly missed by all her family and friends.
Family Service to be held at
St Christopher's Church,
Hawes Side Lane, Blackpool on Thursday 2nd July at 12:00 noon and followed by burial at
Park Cemetery, Lytham St. Annes at 1:15pm.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Brian House Children's Hospice or Alzheimer's Society.
All donations and enquiries please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Highfield Funeral Home, Tel: 408886
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 25, 2020