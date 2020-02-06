|
DUXBURY Irene Passed away peacefully in the loving care of the Kingfisher Care Home on Friday 31st January 2020,
aged 89 years.
Beloved wife of the late
John Duxbury.
Irene will be greatly missed by all her extended step family
and friends.
A celebration of her life will be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday 25th February at 12.30pm. Flowers welcome or donations if so desired may be given for the Alzheimer's Society, c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to Helen Ashmore Funeral Service, 7 Bispham Road, Thornton Cleveleys, FY5 1DG.
Tel: 01253 853574
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020