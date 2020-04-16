|
WILMOTT Irene Passed away peacefully in the loving care of Pennystone Court
on Sunday April 12th 2020,
aged 97 years.
Beloved wife of the late Jim, dearly loved mum of Allison, Lorraine and Ian and a loving grandma and great grandma to 5 grandchildren and 8 great grandchildren.
Please hold the family in your thoughts on Thursday April 23rd. All enquiries please
c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 16, 2020