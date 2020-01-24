|
|
|
Chiappe Ivana Passed away on 15th January 2020 with her family around her,
she was 89 years old.
Reunited with her beloved husband Gerard.
Much loved mum of Philip, Mario, Gina, Carlo and late son Paul.
A dearly loved grandmother of Dina, Christian, Luigi and Marco. She was also the dear
mother in law of Carlene, Veolanda, Susan and Keith.
She will be sadly missed
by her family, friends
and all who knew her.
Requiem Mass at St. Cuthbert's
RC Church, Lytham Road on
Friday 31st January at 12.00 noon followed by burial in
Park Cemetery, Lytham.
Family flowers only
please but donations for
Christie's Hospital are welcome.
All enquiries and donations to
Box Bros Ltd. Tel 01253 791500.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020