|
|
|
Bentham Jack Died peacefully on Saturday
2nd May 2020, aged 89 years.
Wonderful husband of Effie.
Adored Dad of Shelly, Nicola (Deceased) & Tanya.
Dear father-in-law of Michael.
Loving Grandpa of Michelle, Lucy, Nicola, Becky, Zara and
Great-Grandpa of Roman, Evie,
Asa (Deceased) & Vito.
"Gone from our lives,
Never from our hearts"
Funeral Monday 18th May 2020 at 11.30am at Carleton Crematorium.
Family attendance only, however live streaming will be available, contact the Coop for details.
All enquiries to COOP Funeralcare, 58 Bispham Road, Blackpool
FY2 0NR Tel 01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020