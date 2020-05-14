|
Bentham Jack To my wonderful,
beautiful husband, JB!
You have always been the best.
I love you now and always.
Miss you lots xxxx
At last you're free from pain.
God Bless you always, Effie xxxx
Dear Dad, words cannot describe how much you mean to us.
I will never ever forget or stop loving you with all my heart.
I have always looked up to you
and always will.
Love you dad more than you will ever know. Goodnight my hero!
Lots & lots of love forever,
Shelly & Michael xxxxxx
Dad! You're everything that epitomises a Dad and I am so lucky, proud and privileged that you are mine. You had impeccable family values, unconditional love and
non-judgmental ways,
which I will make sure live on in your memory through my family. Love and miss you always,
Tanya (Binky) xXxXx
You'll never be forgotten;
that simply cannot be.
As long as I am living,
I'll carry you with me.
Goodnight Grandpa, take care
of Asa for us until we are
all reunited again.
Love you more than you'll ever know, from Matt, Michelle,
Roman & Vito xxxxx
To our amazing Grandpa,
you will be sorely missed.
You were a true gentleman and were always 'never better'.
I know Heaven is a beautiful place because they've got you.
Lots of love Lucy & Kim xxx
Dear Grandpa, how lucky are we to have someone that makes saying goodbye so hard.
Thank you for being completely and utterly perfect.
You were the most loving, considerate and caring man with such a beautiful heart and your unwaivering support meant the world to us.
We will hold our special memories so tightly in our hearts.
Missing you always. . . . .
Rest peacefully Grandpa.
"Never Better", I really believe
you are this time xxx
All Our Love, Forever & Always, Nicola, Steven & Evie xxxx
You were one of a kind Grandpa, you will forever be loved and missed. You will be in our thoughts every day and we will look after Granny. Having McDonald's
in the garden won't be the
same without you.
Lots of love Becky & Shelbie xx
I hope you're at peace now with Nicola. Thank you for being such a big role model in my life and being a father figure to me.
I'll miss you forever but you knew
it was your time.
I love you so much, Zara xxx
Uncle Jackie,
Thank you for always listening with your heart open and so full of love.
You filled a part of our lives that we will treasure forever.
Lots of love, Pat & Chris xXx
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 14, 2020