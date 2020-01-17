Home

BORRINO Jack Passed away peacefully
at Blackpool Victoria,
after a short illness,
on 13th January 2020,
aged 81 years.
Jack was the much loved
husband of Pat and a dearly loved
Father of Eve, Mark and Ian,
Father in Law to Amanda and a treasured Grandad to
Lewis, Callan and Jamie.
His funeral service will take place at Lytham Park Crematorium Church on Friday 31st January
at 11.30 a.m.
Family flowers only but
donations, if desired, are for
Epilepsy Research UK.
All enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare, Bispham Road, Blackpool
01253 596754
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 17, 2020
