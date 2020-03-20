Home

Jack Hewlett

Notice Condolences

Jack Hewlett Notice
HEWLETT Jack Jack, aged 86 years,
passed away peacefully at
his daughter's home address
on Sunday 8th March 2020,
surrounded by his loving family.
The much loved and devoted husband of Betty, the very loving dad of Angela, Michael, Mandy, Jason and the late Sandra.
"Jack will be very sadly missed
and always loved by all his
family and friends."
A celebration of Jack's life will be held at Carleton Crematorium, Blackpool, on Friday
27th March 2020 at 2:00pm.
Family flowers only please, donations in Jack's memory to "Trinity" the Hospice in the Flyde, c/o and all further enquiries please to Layton Funeral Directors, 80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP. Telephone: 01253 301306
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 20, 2020
