|
|
|
MARSHALL Jack After a long illness bravely borne, Jack, a long serving British Rail Driver, passed away
peacefully in the care of
Alexandra Nursing Home, Poulton
on December 16th, 2019,
aged 83 years.
Loving husband of Lilian, devoted stepdad of Christine, Karen, Phillip, Paul and the late David.
Jack with be sadly missed by all his loving family and many friends.
Service and Cremation to be held at Carleton Crematorium on Tuesday December 31st, at 11:45am. Family flowers only, donations if so desired
to Stroke Association.
All enquiries and donations to
C T Hull Funeral Service,
2 Birchway, Poulton-Le-Fylde,
FY6 7SF, 01253 899845
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 24, 2019