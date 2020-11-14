|
|
|
Shadbolt Jack Passed away at home
surrounded by his loving family on
Monday, 9th November 2020,
aged 88 years.
Devoted husband to Ann,
much loved dad to Christine, Marcus and William and
a cherished grandfather to
Eleanor and Harriet. Jack will be sadly missed by all
his family and friends. Funeral Service will take place at United Reformed Church on Saturday, 21st November at 9.30am, prior to interment at Fleetwood cemetery at 10.30am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of
Jack to Dementia UK c/o
the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J. P. Dell Funeral Directors,
Poulton Road, Fleetwood,
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 14, 2020