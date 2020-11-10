|
|
|
TEBAY Jack (Retired Police Officer)
It is with great sadness
we announce the death of Jack, on 27th October 2020
at Golden Years Care Home, Blackpool, surrounded
by his daughters
Jackie, Michelle, Gill and Lisa.
Loving husband of the late Audrey and much loved father,
father-in-law, grandfather
and dear friend to many.
Due to current restrictions
Jack's funeral is by invitation only.
Jack's funeral service will be live streamed, please log on to the following web site:
https://briandavidfilms.co.uk/livestream/channel1
and then enter the following password 5744.
No flowers by request please, donations in memory of Jack to Marie Curie, Pendle View,
Brindle Mill, Bournes Row, Hoghton, Preston, PR5 0DR.
All further enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton,
Blackpool. FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Nov. 10, 2020