|
|
|
PUDDIFOOT On 18th May, 2020, peacefully at her home in Freckleton
Jackie, aged 77 years.
The dearly beloved wife of the late Bill Puddifoot, very dear mother of
Adrian, Andrew and Jason and a devoted grandmother.
Funeral Service and committal for close family only due to coronavirus, at Park Crematorium, Lytham on Thursday 28th May at 2.30 p.m. Cortege to pass
Holy Trinity Church, Freckleton at approximately 2.00 p.m.
Family flowers only but donations may be made direct
to Cancer Research UK or c/o
the Funeral Director; Steven R. Baxendale, 189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU.
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on May 21, 2020