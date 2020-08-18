|
|
|
Brown James
(Jim) (Ex Landlord of Wardleys Hotel)
Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family on
10th August 2020,
aged 94 years.
A dearly loved and loving Husband of Nancy, a devoted Dad of Sylvia and Elaine, a dear Grandad of Michael, Hannah, Sophie and Joseph and Great Grandad of Ruby, James and Annabelle.
Jim will be sadly missed by
all his family and friends.
Due to the current restrictions a private Requiem Mass will be held at St. Bernard's Roman Catholic Church, Knott End,
followed by cremation at
Carleton Crematorium.
Family flowers only,
donations in lieu to
The British Heart Foundation.
C/o and all enquiries contact
Moons Funeral Service,
Sandy Lane, Preesall,
FY6 0NU. Tel 01253 810492.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 18, 2020