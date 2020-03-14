|
|
|
Cameron James
(Jimmy) Suddenly but peacefully on
10th March 2020 at Blackpool
Victoria Hospital, aged 60.
Beloved son of Mary and the late
Peter, devoted husband to
Maureen, grumpy but loving
dad (faither) and grandad to all
the kids. One of a kind brother
and uncle to his extended family.
Will be sadly missed by all.
Funeral to be held on Monday
23rd March 2020 at 10.30am,
Lytham Park Crematorium,
St. Anne's. All welcome to attend.
Family flowers only please,
donations to Brian House
Hospice, Blackpool.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 14, 2020