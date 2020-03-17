|
|
|
CLANCY James Patrick
(Jim) Jim of Layton, Blackpool,
passed away peacefully
at his home address on
Wednesday 4th March 2020,
fortified by the rites of the
Holy Mother Church.
Resquiescat in pace
The much loved and devoted partner and best friend of Mary, dearly loved stepdad of Desmond and Kathleen and also a devoted grandad and great grandad.
"Jim will be very sadly missed
and always loved by all of
his family and friends"
Jim will be received into
St. Kentigern's R/C Church,
Newton Drive, Blackpool,
FY3 8BT, on Monday 23rd March 2020 at 5.30pm.
Requiem Mass will be held
St Kentigern's R/C Church,
on Tuesday 24th March 2020,
at 9.30am, followed by cremation
at Carleton Crematorium
at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please,
donations in memory of Jim
to Cancer Research UK
c/o and all further
enquiries please to
Layton Funeral Directors,
80 Onslow Road, Layton, Blackpool, FY3 7EP.
Telephone: 01253 301306.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Mar. 17, 2020