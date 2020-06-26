|
|
|
Gardner On June 23rd 2020,
James Harvey,
aged 77 years.
Beloved son of the late Clifford and Isabel Gardner and dearly loved brother of Dennis, Hilda and Helen, brother-in-law of Joe and the late Muriel and Adam, also a
dear uncle, great uncle
and great great uncle.
Private Service at Graveside at
St Johns the Baptist Church, Pilling on Friday July 3rd at 1.30pm.
Family flowers only,
donations, if so desired, to Pilling
St John the Baptist Church.
Arrangements
A.J. Wainman Funeral Director,
Cockerham
LA2 0EF
Tel: 01524 791347
Published in Blackpool Gazette on June 26, 2020