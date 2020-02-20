Home

Helen Ashmore Funeral Service (Thornton Cleveleys)
7 Bispham Road
Thornton-Cleveleys, Lancashire FY5 1DG
01253 853574
Friday, Mar. 6, 2020
11:45
Carleton Crematorium
HARDY James Thomas
'Jim' Peacefully in the loving care of Victoria House Care Home on
Friday 14th February 2020,
Jim, aged 78 years.
Loving and much loved
husband of Marlene, and a dearly loved brother, grandad,
great grandad and friend.
Jim will be very sadly
missed by all who knew him.
Service and cremation will be held
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 6th March at 11.45am.
Family flowers only please.
Donations, if so desired, may
be given for Trinity Hospice,
c/o the Funeral Director.
All enquiries to
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020
