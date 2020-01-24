|
MADDEN James Christopher On 14th January 2020,
peacefully at home in Blackpool.
James, aged 49 years.
Much loved son of Susan,
loving brother of Leslie and Sarah
and loved nephew of John.
A funeral service will take place
on Wednesday 5th February
at Carleton Crematorium,
Blackpool at 11.00am.
Family flowers only please, donations in memory of James
will be for The British Heart Foundation, provision will be available at the service
or may be sent C/O
Jacksons Funeral Services,
11 Bolton Road, Silsden, BD20 0JY
For further information please
visit our obituaries page at
www.jacksonsfuneral
services.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 24, 2020