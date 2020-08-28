Home

The Co-operative Funeralcare Blackpool Whitegate Drive
97 Whitegate Drive
Blackpool, Lancashire FY3 9BZ
01253 301237
James McCartan Notice
McCARTAN
James Edward Kevin Kevin passed away at
Blackpool Victoria Hospital on the 22nd August 2020, aged 63 years.
Kevin was a much loved son of Shirley and the late Jimmie.
He was a beloved father of
Jamie-lee. Brother of
Edith and John and uncle
of Paula, Sara and Jack.
Due to current circumstances
a private family service will
be held at Carleton followed
by the interring of his ashes in his adored Nan Shaw's grave.
He leaves his mum heart broken.
All enquiries to
Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel: 01253 301237
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Aug. 28, 2020
