|
|
|
MEAD James Passed away in the care
of his loving family on
Saturday 4th July 2020,
aged 84 years.
Beloved husband of Helen,
much loved father of Phillip,
Janette, Diane, Cheryl and the
late Karen, with whom he will be reunited. Cherished grandad of Rebecca, Brett, Luke, Shaun, Nathan, Sophie, Karen
and Michael. Great grandad
of Olivia, Iyla, Charlie, Finlay,
Jake and Brooke and Great great grandad of Brayden who was born during lockdown and didn't get
the chance to meet him.
Although reunited with his
brother and mum, James will be greatly missed and forever in the hearts of his family and friends.
Flowers may be sent to
D Hollowell and Sons.
Any enquiries please c/o
D. Hollowell and Sons,
Devonshire House
Funeral Home,
Blackpool.
Tel: 355663.
