RAWLINSON James Edgar
(Jim) Passed away peacefully at
The Alexandra Care Home
on Wednesday 15th April 2020, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Karina,
dearly loved father of Simon, Olivia, Alexander and Richard,
father in law of Louise, Krissy and Victoria, grandad of Max, Barney, Jack and Eva and brother of Margaret (Australia) and Anita. James will be greatly missed by
all his family and his many,
many friends.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers whilst they have a private funeral ceremony
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 1st May at 2pm.
All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020