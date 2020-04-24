Home

POWERED BY

Services
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Poulton-Le-Fylde)
48/50 Station Road
Poulton-Le-Fylde, Lancashire FY6 7JQ
01253 885858
Resources
More Obituaries for James Rawlinson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

James Rawlinson

Notice Condolences

James Rawlinson Notice
RAWLINSON James Edgar
(Jim) Passed away peacefully at
The Alexandra Care Home
on Wednesday 15th April 2020, aged 71 years.
Beloved husband of Karina,
dearly loved father of Simon, Olivia, Alexander and Richard,
father in law of Louise, Krissy and Victoria, grandad of Max, Barney, Jack and Eva and brother of Margaret (Australia) and Anita. James will be greatly missed by
all his family and his many,
many friends.
Please keep the family in your thoughts and prayers whilst they have a private funeral ceremony
at Carleton Crematorium on
Friday 1st May at 2pm.
All enquiries please to
Box Bros Ltd Funeral Services
Tel 01253 885858
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 24, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -