Rossall James Edwin
(Jim) Passed away peacefully on
14th February aged 83.
Beloved Husband of Maureen
and loving Dad to Lynn, Debbie
and the late David.
A much loved Grandad
and Great Grandad,
he will be sadly missed by
all who knew and loved him.
Family flowers only please
with donations in lieu to
Parkinson's UK.
Service and cremation at
Carleton Crematorium on
Monday 2nd March 2020
at 1:15pm.
Enquiries To:
Box Bros. Ltd.,
Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 21, 2020
