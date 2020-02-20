|
|
|
TAYLOR James
(Jim) Passed away peacefully
in Blackpool Victoria Hospital on
Sunday 16th February 2020,
aged 80 years.
Devoted husband to the late Maureen, much loved dad to Stephanie, Sean and the late Jennifer, cherished grandad
to Lauren, James, Kristopher
and Jennifer, a loving father-in-law
to Michael and Karen, also a dear brother and uncle.
Jim will be sadly missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral Service will take place at Christ Church Thornton at 1.30pm on Friday 28th February prior to interment in the Churchyard.
Family flowers only please, donations in lieu, if so desired,
to Macmillan Cancer Support
c/o the funeral director.
All enquiries to
J P Dell Funeral Directors,
168 Poulton Road,
Fleetwood FY7 7AW
Tel: 01253 773333
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 20, 2020