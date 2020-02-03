|
|
|
Tomlinson James "Jimmy" Who died peacefully on
Monday January 27th 2020,
aged 89 years.
James, the beloved brother
of Richard and Joan and
brother-in-law of Joyce and Peter, also the much loved uncle of Margaret, Mark and Elaine.
A great uncle and great great uncle. James will be fondly remembered and missed
by all his family and friends.
Funeral service to take place at 1.45pm on Friday, February 7th
at St. Albans R.C Church,
64 Kilnhouse Lane, St. Annes, followed by cremation at
Park Crematorium.
Family flowers only but donations gratefully accepted c/o
Mark F.H. Rae, Funeral Director, Wood Street, St. Annes,
01253 789000 for the activities and entertainment for the residents at The Knights Care Home, for whose compassion
and care of Jimmy
we are most thankful.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 3, 2020