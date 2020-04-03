|
|
|
Bishop Jane 1957-2020
Passed away peacefully at home on
Friday 27th March 2020 after her
6 year fight with Cancer, aged 62.
Wife to Trevor (40 years)
and mum to Katy.
Jane will be sadly missed by all
her family and many friends.
Due to number restrictions a private cremation service will be held at Lytham Crematorium on Tuesday 7th April 2020.
No flowers are requested, donations if desired for
Trinity Hospice and Bryan House via Katy's JustGiving page http://www.justgiving.com/fundraising/katy-bishop4
Enquiries to Co-op Funeralcare,
97 Whitegate Drive, Blackpool.
Tel 01253 301237.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Apr. 3, 2020