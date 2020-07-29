|
|
|
BALDWIN Janet Peacefully in Trinity Hospice on 24th July 2020, Janet,
aged 73 years.
Loving wife of the late David,
dearly loved mum of Anthony, Michael and Elizabeth and treasured grandma to
Amanda, Michaela, Amy,
Charlie and Thomas.
"Will be very sadly missed
by her family, Church family
and many friends."
A private family Funeral
will take place at St. Christopher's Church, Blackpool.
Family flowers only please, donations may be sent for
"Trinity Hospice"
c/o
Roland L. Whitehead and Daughter, Funeral Directors, The Old Lifeboat House, Eastbank Road, St. Annes, FY8 1ND.
Tel. 780860.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 29, 2020