Janet Singleton Notice
Singleton Janet Sadly Passed away on
8th February 2020, aged 72.

Much loved mum of Stephen, Jason, Mark and Sharon, treasured nana to Kian, Calice, Rebecca, Hannah, Samantha, Matthew, Josh, Milie and Isaac.

Funeral service is to be held
at Lytham Crematorium on
Thursday 5th March at 3:30pm. Family flowers only please,
but donations may
be sent to Trinity Hospice.
Janet will be sadly missed
by all her family and friends.

All enquiries to D Hollowell & Sons,
497 Lytham Rd, Blackpool FY4 1RE,
tel 01253 408886.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 28, 2020
