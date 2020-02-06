|
|
|
Benson Jean On 2nd February 2020, Jean aged 84 years, beloved Wife of the late Ken, much loved Mum of Keith, Mother in Law of Terry, dearly loved Nana of Mark and Elle, Tracy and Adam, Great Nana of Jake, Georgia, Olivia and Evelyn.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Diabetes UK,
Enquiries and donations to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020