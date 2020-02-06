Home

Box Bros Ltd Funeral Directors (Blackpool)
13/15 Hawes Side Lane
Blackpool, Lancashire FY4 4AP
01253 791500
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020
11:00
Park Crematorium Lytham
Jean Benson Notice
Benson Jean On 2nd February 2020, Jean aged 84 years, beloved Wife of the late Ken, much loved Mum of Keith, Mother in Law of Terry, dearly loved Nana of Mark and Elle, Tracy and Adam, Great Nana of Jake, Georgia, Olivia and Evelyn.
Service and cremation at Park Crematorium Lytham on Wednesday 12th February 2020 at 11:00 AM. Family flowers only please. Donations if desired may be sent for Diabetes UK,
Enquiries and donations to: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 6, 2020
