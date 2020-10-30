|
BENTLEY Jean
(nee Bowmer) Jean passed away peacefully,
aged 88 years
on 11th October 2020.
Wife of Mr James Thomas Bentley, previous Landlord and Landlady at
The Shovels Public House,
Common Edge Road, Blackpool.
Funeral Service and committal
at Lytham Park Crematorium
on Friday 6th November 2020.
She will be sadly missed
by her family and friends.
Family flowers only please, donations to The British Heart Foundation,
c/o funeral director.
All enquiries to
Woodlands Funerals,
90 Woodlands Road,
Ansdell, Lytham St Annes,
FY8 1DA, tel : 01253 732217.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Oct. 30, 2020