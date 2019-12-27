Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Boyes
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Boyes

Notice Condolences

Jean Boyes Notice
BOYES On 17th December 2019
peacefully in hospital
and of Poulton

JEAN
aged 61 years.

The dearly beloved wife of Steve, very dear mother of Chris,
loving mother-in-law of Nicola
and devoted grandmother of Mason and Alfie.

Funeral Service and committal at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only
but donations if so desired to Accident and Emergency Blackpool Victoria Hospital c/o
the Funeral Director;

Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -