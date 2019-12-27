|
|
|
BOYES On 17th December 2019
peacefully in hospital
and of Poulton
JEAN
aged 61 years.
The dearly beloved wife of Steve, very dear mother of Chris,
loving mother-in-law of Nicola
and devoted grandmother of Mason and Alfie.
Funeral Service and committal at Carleton Crematorium on Thursday 2nd January
at 12.30 p.m.
Family flowers only
but donations if so desired to Accident and Emergency Blackpool Victoria Hospital c/o
the Funeral Director;
Steven R. Baxendale,
189, Kirkham Road, Freckleton, Preston, PR4 1HU
Tel. 01772 632514.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Dec. 27, 2019