DAGLISH Jean On Saturday 25th January 2020
in the care of
The Farthings Nursing Home, Jean
passed away, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
dearly loved mum of Gill,
dear mother-in-law of Chris, much loved nanna of Graham and David and their partners Beth and Chris.
"Loved and remembered always"
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020