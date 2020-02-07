Home

POWERED BY

Services
D Hollowell & Sons (North Shore)
Devonshire House
North Shore, Blackpool, Lancashire FY2 0TW
01253 355663
Resources
More Obituaries for Jean Daglish
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Jean Daglish

Notice Condolences

Jean Daglish Notice
DAGLISH Jean On Saturday 25th January 2020
in the care of
The Farthings Nursing Home, Jean
passed away, aged 91 years.
Beloved wife of the late Ron,
dearly loved mum of Gill,
dear mother-in-law of Chris, much loved nanna of Graham and David and their partners Beth and Chris.
"Loved and remembered always"
Service to be held at
Carleton Crematorium on
Tuesday 18th February at 12:30pm.
Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be made for Trinity Hospice.
All enquiries and donations please c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home
Tel : 355663.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Feb. 7, 2020
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -