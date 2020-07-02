Home

Billingtons Funeral Directors Ltd
Oakwood, Station Road
Preston, Lancashire PR4 2HA
01772 684856
Gillett Jean Ann Passed away peacefully on
June 28th, 2020 with her family
by her side, of Lytham St. Annes, aged 62 years.

Dearly loved wife of Andy,
devoted Mum of Andrew & Joseph and much loved grandmother
of Jacob & Scarlett.

'A strong & inspirational lady'

A private funeral service
will be held at the family home
on Thursday July 9th
prior to Interment at
Lytham Park Cemetery.

All enquiries please c/o
Billingtons Funeral Directors,
Oakwood, Station Road, Kirkham.
Tel 01772 684856.
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 2, 2020
