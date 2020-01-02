|
HARLING Jean Halton Passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday December 24th 2019,
aged 101 years.
Devoted wife of the late William and a dearly loved mum,
mother in law, nan, gran,
great gran and auntie.
Service to be held at Park Crematorium, Lytham St. Annes on Wednesday January 8th 2020 at 12:00 noon.
Family flowers only please, donations if so desired to
Trinity Hospice.
All donations and enquiries please, c/o D. Hollowell & Sons, Devonshire House Funeral Home, Tel: 355663. www.blackpoolfunerals.co.uk
Published in Blackpool Gazette on Jan. 2, 2020