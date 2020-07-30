|
Hitchen Jean Peacefully at home on
23rd July 2020, aged 91 years.
Dearly loved Wife of Derek and
devoted Mum to the late
Robert, a loving Sister to
Rita (Canada) and the late
Ella and Peter.
"Aunty Jean" was a wonderful
aunt and great aunt.
She will be sorely missed by her family and many friends.
"Goodnight, God Bless"
The funeral service
will be for family only at
Lytham Park Crematorium, on
Wednesday 5th August 2020
at 12.30pm.
Family flowers only please.
Donations in lieu may
be sent online to Trinity Hospice.
Enquiries To: Box Bros. Ltd., Funeral Service,
Tel: (01253) 791500
Published in Blackpool Gazette on July 30, 2020